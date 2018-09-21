RBS says problems with online and mobile banking have been fixed

RBS/NatWest said it has fixed problems which left frustrated customers locked out of their online and mobile accounts. Earlier, RBS chief executive Ross McEwan said the bank feels customers’ “pain” when problems arise with its systems – but he added that such incidents were becoming less frequent. Customers started reporting problems at around 5am on Friday and a statement issued later that morning by the bank said the issues had been resolved.

The issues had affected NatWest, Ulster Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland customers. The latest disruption came just a day after Barclays customers were left struggling to log in. Those issues have also now been fixed. A statement from RBS said: “We would like to apologise to customers who experienced issues logging into their online and mobile banking accounts this morning, this issue has now been resolved.” Meanwhile, HSBC is carrying out routine essential maintenance this Sunday which means its mobile banking app and online banking will be unavailable for personal customers for a period in the early hours of Sunday morning. The RBS banking group has nearly eight million customers who use mobile and online banking.

The screen that greeted NatWest customers Credit: PA

Telephone banking and ATMs were not impacted by Friday’s problems. Earlier on Friday, Mr McEwan told LBC: “We feel the pain for our customers every time this happens. “We’re still working through what the issue is there… “Absolute apologies to customers who are used to using mobile – and more and more are using mobile.” He said: “We make a lot of changes to our technology on an ongoing basis – it may be related to that but we just don’t know at this point.” Asked about previous glitches, he said such incidents had “dropped dramatically”.

Ross McEwan Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA