Scottish candle company stars in new Amazon TV advert

A family-run candle company is starring in an Amazon TV advert highlighting the importance of small and medium-sized businesses. Glasgow-based Shearer Candles, which has been operating for 120 years, was chosen from thousands of small businesses to feature in the advert. Until recently the company was trading from just one high-street location.

However, since launching their products online, business has grown significantly, and it now employs more than 50 staff and trades from four locations including two seasonal pop-ups. The advert, which launched this week, highlights how half of everything sold on Amazon comes from small and medium size businesses like Shearer Candles and showcases how Amazon helps them reach customers around the world. Stephanie Barnet, of Shearer Candles, said: “As the UK’s longest-established creator and purveyor of lifestyle candles, everything we do is usually underpinned by long-standing tradition and heritage. “So selling on Amazon has been a whirlwind romance for us. Each month we have seen sales growing from strength to strength; it really has become an integral selling tool and source of revenue for our small family-run business.

The original Shearer Candles building in Glasgow Credit: Shearer Candles/PA