SFA and Diageo team up to promote responsible drinking

The Scottish Football Association and drinks company Diageo have launched a campaign to promote responsible drinking.

They hope to reach one million Scots with the message through the Drink Positive campaign.

The initiative will use the William Hill Scottish Cup as a platform to encourage football fans, coaches and players to be aware of the effects alcohol has on the body and to encourage moderate drinking as part of a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Amateur football coaches across Scotland will receive alcohol awareness training about how alcohol impacts on sporting performance and can then build responsible drinking messaging into coaching sessions.

Fans will also be targeted with media messages and engagement which aims to raise their awareness of the harmful effects of alcohol misuse through the DrinkIQ website (www.drinkIQ.com).

The campaign was launched at Hampden stadium in Glasgow with a team of Diageo responsible drinking ambassadors and Scotland assistant coach James McFadden.