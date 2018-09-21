Sir Elton John and David Furnish accept libel damages over ‘dog attack’ slur

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have accepted “significant” libel damages over a newspaper claim that their dog inflicted “Freddy Krueger-like injuries” on a child at a play date.

The couple, who were not at London’s High Court on Friday, brought proceedings against News Group Newspapers (NGN) over a front page story in The Sun on Sunday in February.

Their solicitor, Jenny Afia, told Mr Justice Nicklin that the item, captioned “Elton’s Dog Did This To My Girl”, also appeared on the Sun’s website and was picked up by a number of other publishers including the Mail Online, the Metro, the Mirror and the Evening Standard.

She said: “The story described an incident at the claimants’ home at which a young child at a play date had been subjected to a serious attack by their dog, which left her with ‘Freddy Krueger-like injuries’ and that, despite being aware of the incident, the claimants failed to make any attempt to find out how the little girl was.