‘Snapchat queen’ who posted clip of dying boyfriend jailed

A “Snapchat queen” who posted a video of her boyfriend dying in a pool of blood has been jailed for 14 years. “Cold and callous” Fatima Khan, 21, plotted with a love rival to harm Afghan asylum seeker Khalid Safi, 18, with whom she had grown tired after two years together. Mr Safi was repeatedly stabbed in the chest by Raza Khan in North Acton, west London, on the evening of December 1 2016, jurors were told.

Khalid Safi died after he was stabbed Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Fatima Khan, 21, filmed him as he lay dying in the street and posted it on Snapchat with the caption: “This is what happens when you f*** with me.” The self-confessed Snapchat addict denied murder and the alternative of manslaughter saying she was ashamed of the video. A jury at the Old Bailey found her guilty of manslaughter by a majority of 10-1. The court heard the defendant had previous convictions for assault, shoplifting and fraud dating back to when she was aged 14.

In mitigation, Kerim Fuad QC said she had a “pathological obsession” with her mobile phone and the Snapchat app. He said: “It’s become an increasingly worrying aspect of society that these devices are playing such a prominent role.” Mr Fuad described his client as an “attention seeking Princess” who turned to Raza Khan for yet more attention. Fatima Khan wept uncontrollably as Judge Michael Topolski QC jailed her. The judge said: “After the attack, your disrespect for Khalid reached new and inhuman depths when in an act of grotesque contempt for him you calmly walked towards him as he lay dying and while surrounded by the decent caring people who had stopped to help him, you filmed him in the process of dying and take a still picture of him all of which which you sent with that chilling message to all your Snapchat friends. “It’s hard to understand how anyone could act in such a cold and callous and despicable way.” During the trial, jurors were shown the disturbing footage on Snapchat as well as CCTV images of the fatal confrontation between Safi and 19-year-old Raza Khan.

Raza Khan is wanted by police Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA