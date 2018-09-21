Stabbed girl ‘had defensive wounds to her hands’

An eight-year-old girl alleged to have been murdered by her father had two “defensive” wounds to her hands, apparently suffered as she tried to ward off a knife, a court has heard.

A forensic pathologist told jurors Mylee Billingham, who died from a single stab wound to the chest, also had an injury to her lip area suggesting a hand was placed over her mouth.

Giving evidence to Birmingham Crown Court via videolink, Home Office-accredited pathologist Brett Lockyer said injuries found during a post-mortem examination included a “superficial” linear incised wound on her right middle finger.

Asked to comment on the wound and another injury to Mylee’s left hand, Dr Lockyer told the court: “This type of injury could be caused by sharp force with a weapon with a cutting edge, such as a knife or glass.

“It’s in an area that can be regarded as defensive. I would regard this as being suggestive of a defensive-type mechanism.”