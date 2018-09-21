Theresa May to respond after EU rejects Chequers Brexit plan

Theresa May is to outline the Government's response to the EU after the bloc savaged her Chequers plan for Brexit.

The Prime Minister will issue an update on the Brexit negotiations in a statement at 10 Downing Street within the next hour.

On Thursday European Council president Donald Tusk ripped up Mrs May's blueprint, saying it risked the integrity of the EU single market and the Northern Ireland border, in a move widely regarded as a humiliation for the Prime Minister after two days of talks in Salzburg.

Key EU leaders including Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron also said significant progress was needed by the European Council summit on October 18 if agreement on the UK's withdrawal deal was to be reached.

The prime minister said on Thursday that she remained wedded to the Chequers plan, noting it is the only proposal on the table as the deadline approaches, although she indicated the UK will unveil new measures on the future status of the Northern Irish border in a bid to break the deadlock.

She has flatly rejected a European Commission backstop proposal for Northern Ireland to remain within the EU customs area after Brexit, arguing this would draw a border down the Irish Sea.