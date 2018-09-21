Theresa May to make statement on Brexit negotiations

Theresa May is to issue an update on the ongoing Brexit negotiations in the wake of the rejection of her Chequers plans by EU leaders in Salzburg.

The Prime Minister will make a statement to cameras at 10 Downing Street.

The move comes after European Council President Donald Tusk ripped up Mrs May’s blueprint for Brexit on Thursday, saying it risked the integrity of the EU single market and the Northern Ireland border.

Key EU leaders including Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron also said significant progress was needed by the European Council summit on October 18 if agreement on the UK’s withdrawal deal was to be reached.

Mrs May has indicated that she will come forward “shortly” with new proposals on the thorny issue of the Irish border, which has emerged as the main obstacle to progress.