Top Ukip figure branded shameful over ‘holocaust of our children’ Muslim jibe

A senior Ukip figure has been branded “shameful” after claiming a “holocaust of our children” was being orchestrated by Muslim sex gangs in English towns and cities. Alan Craig, the party’s children and families spokesman, said the practice of preying on mainly “white English girls” could be traced right back “to Mohammed himself”, in a speech at the party’s annual conference in Birmingham. He described the issue as “the biggest social crime and scandal in our country for 200 years”, accusing authorities of turning a blind eye to what became high-profile cases in Rotherham, Telford and Oxford. However the anti-extremism think tank Quilliam, which produced a report quoted by Mr Craig, criticised his speech for misquoting it and using “alarmist and unnecessary language”.

Director of policy David Toube said: “Alan Craig’s misuse of Holocaust imagery to describe the grooming gangs case is shameful. “The Holocaust constituted the industrialised murder, by the Nazi state, of over a million Jewish children. The grooming gangs cases involved a failure to prevent and, initially, to prosecute criminals who raped scores of vulnerable girls. “Quilliam has spoken out loudly against the scandalous failure to address these crimes. But to compare these evil acts to the Holocaust is disgraceful.” Mr Craig is a Christian campaigner and former leader of the Christian Peoples Alliance. His selection as a Ukip candidate at the 2015 general election caused controversy over alleged homophobia following his comments about “gay rights stormtroopers”. Speaking in Birmingham on Friday, he added that the majority of – but not all – the victims of grooming gangs had been white girls. In a speech greeted by a standing ovation from delegates, Mr Craig said the problem was “an issue literally made in hell”.

Party members listen to speeches at the Ukip conference in Birmingham Credit: Aaron Chown/PA