Tory and Labour MPs unite in criticism of Theresa May’s approach to Brexit

Tory and Labour MPs have united in their criticism of Theresa May following a defiant Downing Street speech in which the Prime Minister continued to argue the merits of her Chequers proposal for exiting the EU. Despite being roundly rejected by EU leaders in Salzburg Mrs May stuck to the argument that Chequers was the best way to “protect jobs” and “avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland”.

Former education secretary Justine Greening said the Prime Minister’s approach was now “neither fair, nor sensible”. Appearing on BBC News she said: “I just think for any Government on an issue so important to our future as Brexit, a strategy of just guessing what the British public want and then hoping that it will work out okay from my perspective is simply neither fair nor sensible politically. “That’s why I think it would be wise for her to start listening to MPs in her own party and indeed people in the country. The latest opinion poll showed just 14% of people supporting Chequers. That is not carrying out the will of the British people.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, who chairs the powerful European Research Group, praised Mrs May for being “strong and forthright” in her speech, but also urged her to ditch Chequers. He said: “There is still no reason to suppose that Chequers can work either for the UK or the EU. “It is time for the Government to start putting forward as its plan a Canada-style free trade agreement for the whole of the UK. “This is the most realistic approach and similar to the EU’s proposal.” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the Prime Minister had shown herself to be “incapable of delivering a good Brexit deal”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.