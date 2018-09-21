Train reliability in first quarter hits worst level in two decades

Reliability on ScotRail trains over April to June was the worst it had been for over two decades, new figures showed, with problems linked to the weather having soared by almost 350%. Performance on reliability in the first quarter of 2018-19 was the lowest it had been for that three-month period since records began in 1997-98, according to national statistics. Other figures also showed punctuality on train services had worsened, with ScotRail returning its worst figures for this quarter since 2005-06. In April to June, 90.3% of trains arrived at their destination within five minutes of the planned time, the data showed.

Meanwhile 2.9% of all services were judged to have resulted in “significant disruption to at least some passengers” when cancellations and signifcant lateness were measured. This was 34% higher in the first quarter of 2018-19 than in the same period of 2017-18 – with this mainly due to a 347% increase in cancellations and delays attributed to severe weather. Labour transport spokesman Colin Smyth branded the figures an “outrage”. He hit out: “ScotRail’s punctuality is now at its worst level for 13 years, while reliability is now at its worst level since records began back in 1997.” “Rail passengers across Scotland will rightly be wondering what else has to happen before SNP Transport Secretary Michael Matheson sorts this mess out.”

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson is facing calls to bring ScotRail into public ownership Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA