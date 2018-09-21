Ukip members offer up Farage condoms as the perfect way to avoid pregnancy

Ukip members have been offered the perfect safe sex option for when they ask their partner to lie back and think of England – the Nigel Farage condom. While some might think that such ardent Eurosceptics would prefer the withdrawal method, the party political prophylactics are one of many tongue-in-cheek merchandise offerings on sale at the Birmingham conference.

Delegates can also pick up items including a Ukip-branded thong and Chequers fudge on stalls outside the hall at the International Convention Centre. The condoms are being sold by the Ukip youth wing, Young Independence (YI), with former leader Mr Farage’s face on the packet, along with the message: “For when you have a hard Brexit.”

