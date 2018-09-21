US sanctions Chinese military agency for buying Russian arms

A Chinese military agency and its director are facing US sanctions over the purchase of Russian weapons, the State Department has announced.

China’s Equipment Development Department and director Li Shangfu made a “significant transaction” involving the purchase of Russian combat aircraft and surface-to-air missiles, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a written statement.

The purchase violated a 2017 law intended to punish the government of President Vladimir Putin for allegedly interfering in US elections and other activities.

Anyone engaging with Russian defence contractors or people associated with them can face economic sanctions that include prohibitions from entering the US or from conducting transactions with the US financial system under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.