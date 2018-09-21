Vietnam president Tran Dai Quang dies aged 61

Vietnamese president Tran Dai Quang has died aged 61.

The official Vietnam News Agency said Mr Quang died at the 108 Military Hospital in Hanoi on Friday due to a serious illness.

Quang hosted US president Donald Trump during his first state visit to the communist country last year.

His last public appearance was at a Politburo meeting of the ruling Communist Party and a reception for a Chinese delegation on Wednesday.

Mr Quang did not appear in public for more than a month last year, raising speculation about his health.

A career security officer, Mr Quang was elected president in April 2016.