Warning as Storm Bronagh brings strong winds and heavy rain

Blustery winds and heavy rain will continue to pose a risk of disruption into Friday after Storm Bronagh blew in overnight with gales that reached 76mph. Coming hot on the heels of Storm Ali, the second named storm of the year threatens to cause more travel misery with fallen trees and flooding blocking roads and rail routes. Bronagh brought heavy rain as it swept across the country a day after two people were killed during severe weather and injuries and danger to life from flying debris continue to be a risk.

Sheffield saw nearly half a month’s rain fall in 24 hours, while more than half a month’s rain fell in Sennybridge in Wales. Police forces have warned motorists to be aware of fallen trees, debris and power lines on the roads during the morning rush hour. The A1 near Gonerby Moor in Lincolnshire was closed on Friday morning as recovery crews removed a lorry that had left the carriageway, while flooding on the M6 at Crewe forced a slip road to be closed for several hours.

Sheffield saw particularly heavy rains Credit: George Griffiths/PA

Speed restrictions were in place for many trains across the network in Wales and the west and north of England due to high winds, which were forecast to reach between 45 and 50mph across much of the country. In Wales a landslip in the Dinas Rhondda blocked the railway line between Ystrad Rhondda and Porth, while a tree stopped trains between Carmarthen and Milford Haven. There were also reports of delays to airborne aircraft arriving at Manchester Airport due to windy conditions.

