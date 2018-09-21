What the papers say – September 21

The “humiliation” of Theresa May in Salzburg after a Brexit “ambush” by EU leaders tops nearly every paper on Friday.

Some report that the Prime Minister has been left angry yet defiant following the rejection of her Brexit proposals, while other say she has been left fighting to save her plans – and her premiership.

Several papers also carry images of the Duchess of Sussex and her mother, Doria Ragland, after she joined Meghan and Harry at the launch of a Grenfell community cookbook.

Mrs May was left “visibly furious” after EU leaders unanimously rejected her Chequers blueprint as unworkable on Wednesday, says the Daily Telegraph, which also picks out French president Emmanuel Macron’s dismissal of Brexiteers as “liars”.