Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What to look out for at the Labour Party conference

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will address the party conference on Wednesday. Photo: PA

It has been a tumultuous summer for the Labour Party after it was gripped by allegations of anti-Semitism but its upcoming autumn conference is an opportunity for the opposition to show a united front.

On paper.

If you throw in Brexit and now the idea of MPs being deselected is gaining popularity - it could be a dramatic few days in Liverpool.

What is there to look out for?

  • Deselection
Momentum might force deselection as an important issue to be discussed at the party conference. Credit: PA

Momentum, the grassroots group which helped propel Mr Corbyn to the leadership, is pressing for a change to party rules which could make it easier to deselect sitting MPs.

Katy Herrington, a volunteer at a conference festival called The World Transformed told ITV News that "if local members want a different MP then that is their right to want it. There is nothing wrong with having an open democracy within the Labour party."

It has prompted fears among moderates of a purge by left-wingers.

Earlier this month, former frontbencher Chuka Umunna warned Jeremy Corbyn that moderate MPs are being targeted - this issue could easily become a key talking point at the party conference.

  • Brexit
A People's Vote march in London in June 2018. Credit: PA

Brexit has hung over both parties since the referendum vote in 2016 and after the events in Salzburg this week, it has gained even more importance.

A no-deal Brexit became a very real outcome after Theresa May described negotiations with the European Union are "at an impasse".

There is a belief that Labour could gain electoral popularity if they backed the People's Vote campaign for a second referendum. It is an idea which Mr Corbyn has so far resisted.

  • Anti-Semitism
Protests have subsided but they could continue at the party conference. Credit: PA

It was an issue that dominated headlines over the summer recess and after the party finally agreed to adopt an internationally-recognised definition of anti-Semitism, it has subsided.

However, it is an emotive issue which could erupt again on the fringes and seep into the conference hall.

  • Leadership
The Labour leader had delegates singing the socialist anthem 'The Red Flag' at last year's conference - will he receive the same welcome? Credit: PA

Mr Corbyn will deliver his address to the conference hall on Wednesday - presumably to rapturous applause.

But, with some polls suggesting his popularity with the wider public is slipping - what can he say to the nation that can help him and his party build on their electoral improvement last year.

Mr Corbyn might also have to deal with a frustrated deputy leader Tom Watson after he was unable to agree to a speaking slot on the main platform.