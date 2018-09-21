What to look out for at the Labour Party conference

It has been a tumultuous summer for the Labour Party after it was gripped by allegations of anti-Semitism but its upcoming autumn conference is an opportunity for the opposition to show a united front. On paper. If you throw in Brexit and now the idea of MPs being deselected is gaining popularity - it could be a dramatic few days in Liverpool. What is there to look out for?

Deselection

Momentum might force deselection as an important issue to be discussed at the party conference. Credit: PA

Momentum, the grassroots group which helped propel Mr Corbyn to the leadership, is pressing for a change to party rules which could make it easier to deselect sitting MPs. Katy Herrington, a volunteer at a conference festival called The World Transformed told ITV News that "if local members want a different MP then that is their right to want it. There is nothing wrong with having an open democracy within the Labour party." It has prompted fears among moderates of a purge by left-wingers. Earlier this month, former frontbencher Chuka Umunna warned Jeremy Corbyn that moderate MPs are being targeted - this issue could easily become a key talking point at the party conference.

Brexit

A People's Vote march in London in June 2018. Credit: PA

Brexit has hung over both parties since the referendum vote in 2016 and after the events in Salzburg this week, it has gained even more importance. A no-deal Brexit became a very real outcome after Theresa May described negotiations with the European Union are "at an impasse". There is a belief that Labour could gain electoral popularity if they backed the People's Vote campaign for a second referendum. It is an idea which Mr Corbyn has so far resisted.

Anti-Semitism

Protests have subsided but they could continue at the party conference. Credit: PA

It was an issue that dominated headlines over the summer recess and after the party finally agreed to adopt an internationally-recognised definition of anti-Semitism, it has subsided. However, it is an emotive issue which could erupt again on the fringes and seep into the conference hall.

Leadership

The Labour leader had delegates singing the socialist anthem 'The Red Flag' at last year's conference - will he receive the same welcome? Credit: PA