What to look out for at the Labour Party conference
It has been a tumultuous summer for the Labour Party after it was gripped by allegations of anti-Semitism but its upcoming autumn conference is an opportunity for the opposition to show a united front.
On paper.
If you throw in Brexit and now the idea of MPs being deselected is gaining popularity - it could be a dramatic few days in Liverpool.
What is there to look out for?
- Deselection
Momentum, the grassroots group which helped propel Mr Corbyn to the leadership, is pressing for a change to party rules which could make it easier to deselect sitting MPs.
Katy Herrington, a volunteer at a conference festival called The World Transformed told ITV News that "if local members want a different MP then that is their right to want it. There is nothing wrong with having an open democracy within the Labour party."
It has prompted fears among moderates of a purge by left-wingers.
Earlier this month, former frontbencher Chuka Umunna warned Jeremy Corbyn that moderate MPs are being targeted - this issue could easily become a key talking point at the party conference.
- Brexit
Brexit has hung over both parties since the referendum vote in 2016 and after the events in Salzburg this week, it has gained even more importance.
A no-deal Brexit became a very real outcome after Theresa May described negotiations with the European Union are "at an impasse".
There is a belief that Labour could gain electoral popularity if they backed the People's Vote campaign for a second referendum. It is an idea which Mr Corbyn has so far resisted.
- Anti-Semitism
It was an issue that dominated headlines over the summer recess and after the party finally agreed to adopt an internationally-recognised definition of anti-Semitism, it has subsided.
However, it is an emotive issue which could erupt again on the fringes and seep into the conference hall.
- Leadership
Mr Corbyn will deliver his address to the conference hall on Wednesday - presumably to rapturous applause.
But, with some polls suggesting his popularity with the wider public is slipping - what can he say to the nation that can help him and his party build on their electoral improvement last year.
Mr Corbyn might also have to deal with a frustrated deputy leader Tom Watson after he was unable to agree to a speaking slot on the main platform.