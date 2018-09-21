Will May regret giving her death stare to the EU?

Almost exactly two years ago, Theresa May - a Remainer, lest we forget - tried to win favour from Brexiter Tories by promising the UK would leave the EU by the end of March next year at the very latest.

This was desperately reckless, many would argue, because she set a date for exiting long before she had even a sketch of what kind of Brexit was either desirable or deliverable.

The rest is painful experience, for her and the nation, because here we are just six months before we’re out, and we still have little clue what “out” will actually mean.

Arguably what she did today however was history repeating and rhyming. Because in painting other EU government heads and EU functionaries as disrespectful inflexible bullies she is again seeking approval from her party’s Brexiter members and MPs, just days before she faces trial of her eventful (ahem) time in office at this year’s Tory conference.

She has set herself up, again, as that difficult woman who will teach those bloomin’ Europeans some manners - and remind them that the odd snafu at our ports and airports, if by bad luck we’re lumbered with a no-deal Brexit, holds no fear for plucky Brits.

Don’t they know we’re the people who invented queuing, and - unlike other pursuits we created - we’re still world champions at it.