The ponies providing comfort to those with Alzheimer's disease

It's probably not be the first thing you think of when it comes to treatments for Alzheimer's disease but ponies have been bringing smiles to patients' faces thanks to one woman's efforts.

It may seem peculiar, but research suggests the disease's effects can be reduced and patients' quality of life can be improved with 'equine therapy'.

Friday is World Alzheimer's Day, which aims to raise awareness and highlight the issues faced by nearly 50 million people around the world.

With 850,000 people in the UK living with dementia, care homes across the country are constantly looking for new ways to treat the disease.

The condition is incurable, but when patients interact with horses, Katy Smith of KL Pony Therapy says "it's like somebody's switching a light on".