A soggy night for some

Tonight:

Damp in the south with light rain/drizzle. Further showers for north and west Scotland. Heavier rain into Wales and southwest England later. Elsewhere clear spells mean rural frosts are possible.

Sunday:

Rather windy in the south with coastal gales and heavy, persistent rain moving eastwards, but turning brighter later. Bright spells further north, also some showers, could be heavy and thundery.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast: