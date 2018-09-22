A wet and windy start to Sunday

Sunday:

Rather windy in the south with coastal gales and heavy, persistent rain moving eastwards, but turning brighter later. Bright spells further north, also some showers, could be heavy and thundery.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Turning much more settled and sunny early next week, however some rain and stronger winds are likely in the north by Wednesday. Becoming warmer by day but some overnight frosts.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: