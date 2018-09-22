- ITV Report
Autumnal weather for most with heavy rain and chilly winds expected
The weekend is set to begin with a fine but cool start for most on Saturday, with some blustery winds and showers likely in northern Scotland.
Rain, which will be heavy for some, and cloud will quickly spread across many southern and central parts of the UK, creating a chill in the air.
Elsewhere it should stay largely dry and bright but further showers are expected.
The temperature will reach highs of just 15 degrees Celsius.