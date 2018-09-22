Burt Reynolds mourned at private memorial service in Florida

About 80 of Burt Reynolds’ friends and relatives shared memories of the late actor at a private memorial service.

Reynolds’ ex-wife Loni Anderson and their son Quinton Anderson Reynolds were among the speakers at the service on Thursday at Quattlebaum Funeral Home in North Palm Beach, Florida, a family spokeswoman, Cheryl Kagan, told The Associated Press.

Reynolds died aged 82 on September 6 at a hospital in Jupiter, Florida.

A death certificate issued on September 10 that was obtained by Entertainment Tonight said that he had already been cremated.