Changes to Labour leadership ballot rules agreed by ruling NEC

Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee has agreed changes to the party’s rulebook which will give grassroots activists and trade unions more say in who can stand in future leadership elections.

And the NEC, meeting in Liverpool on the eve of Labour’s annual conference in the city, also agreed reforms to make it easier to deselect sitting MPs.

The changes, agreed unanimously by the NEC, will be put to a vote of delegates at conference on Sunday.

The NEC proposals do not cut the 10% threshold for MPs’ nominations required to get on to the ballot paper for a leadership contest.

But they add a new hurdle for would-be leaders, who also have to secure nominations from 5% of constituency parties or 5% of members of trade unions or affiliated organisations.

There has been pressure from the left of the party for a cut in the number of MPs’ nominations required, in order to ensure the presence of a Corbynite candidate in any future contest. The hurdle was cut to 10% last year after Mr Corbyn struggled to secure the 15% needed in 2015.

Reform to the leadership ballot rules is understood to have won overwhelming support in the democracy review ordered by Mr Corbyn, which is due to be published on Sunday.