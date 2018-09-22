Charles presents regiment with new military standard

The Prince of Wales has attended a consecration service and presented a new military standard to the Queen’s Own Yeomanry. Around 130 members of the regiment took part in a parade on the lawn at Bramham Park House, Wetherby, on Saturday. Charles, wearing his ceremonial frock coat and sword, presented a new Guidon military standard to the commanding officer and regiment.

Charles presented a new Guidon military standard to the regiment Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

“The Guidon that has been marched off parade today represents over two centuries of volunteer service to the crown at home and abroad – service which has continued to this day,” he said in a speech. “I acknowledge with immense gratitude and undying admiration the truly exceptional contribution that your officers, soldiers and families provide so selflessly to the defence of the realm. “You set us an outstanding example that I, for one, do not take for granted.”

The event took place at Bramham Park in Wetherby, West Yorkshire Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA