Farage accused of ‘alienating’ Ukip figures after criticising Robinson support

Nigel Farage has been accused of alienating high ranking members of Ukip after calling for it to back away from associating with the far right.

A speech by the Eurosceptic party leader at a gala dinner on Friday during its annual conference was met with only “polite applause”, according to a source who was present.

It came after the most high profile Ukip member sparked a row with current leader Gerard Batten by warning it faces “total and utter marginalisation” if it moves to the extremes of politics.

Mr Farage, who will share a platform with senior Tory and Labour Brexiteers at a Leave Means Leave event on Saturday, specifically said on Friday he was “upset” by the prospect of figures such as English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson being admitted into the party.