- ITV Report
Hillside demolition resembles a scene from a disaster movie as huge explosions blow rocks to smithereens
This demolition might look like something out of a disaster movie, but ironically the explosions are intended to stabilise a dangerous hillside.
The series of weirdly satisfying detonations were rock blasting operations on the Snoqualmie Pass in the US state of Washington in an attempt to widen the road.
Miraculously, the area was only closed for an hour after the blasts and subsequent clean up.