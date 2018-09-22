House of Fraser stores in Edinburgh, Hull and Swindon face closure

House of Fraser stores in Edinburgh, Hull and Swindon are to close, with Mike Ashley blaming landlords for putting hundreds of jobs at risk. The Sports Direct tycoon, who recently bought the department store chain out of administration for £90 million, has been in tense talks with landlords over rents in recent weeks. Those negotiations have resulted in 20 House of Frasers being saved from closure, safeguarding around 3,500 jobs. However, Mr Ashley has been unable to save outlets in Edinburgh, Hull and Swindon after landlords refused to agree to new terms that would have allowed them to remain open.

Staff at these locations, which number in the hundreds, are now going through redundancy consultation. A fourth House of Fraser in Bath is also at risk of closure as the businessman tussles with Bath City Council, the store’s landlord, over new rental terms. The billionaire, who also owns Newcastle United, described landlords who have refused new terms as “greedy”. “I am disappointed that in my opinion a small number of greedy landlords still refuse to be reasonable,” he said. “Those landlords whom we have been unable to agree terms with include, but are not limited to, the following: Parabola Hope Street LLP, Redefine Paragon Square Hull Limited, and FI Real Estate Management Ltd.”

