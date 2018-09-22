Housing protesters bid to ‘Take Back The City’ with major demo in Dublin

A group of housing protesters have staged a mass protest on one of the busiest thoroughfares in Dublin.

The Take Back The City demonstration started at around 1pm on Saturday at the Garden of Remembrance before marching down O’Connell Street under Garda escort.

The number of protesters increased to more than 1,000 later in the afternoon and many took part in a sit-down protest on O’Connell Street and O’Connell Bridge, bringing traffic to a standstill.