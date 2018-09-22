How six siblings united to rally against their Congressman brother Paul Gosar

Getting six members of the same family to endorse a candidate on camera is an unusual campaign move - but it's even more bizarre when his arch rival is their brother. Yet Grace, David, Jennifer, Tim, Joan and Gaston Gosar were all happy to be filmed demanding voters back Dr David Brill over their sibling Congressman Paul Gosar in the upcoming election for Congress in the state of Arizona. The brutal campaign carries even more clout because viewers don't know the full names of the six speakers until the end of the footage - they would believe they were just local residents.

Gaston Gosar also supported his brother's opposition. Credit: YouTube/Brill for Congress

The footage opens simply on an interview with 'Grace, Rural Physician'. "Paul Gosar the congressman isn't doing anything to help rural America," she says. She is then followed by 'David, Lawyer.' "Paul is absolutely not working for his district," he agrees.

'If he actually cared about people in rural Arizona, I bet he'd be fighting for social security, for better access to healthcare,' sister Jennifer said.. Credit: YouTube/Brill for Congress

We know nothing of the family's true identity until Tim reveals the surprising truth. "He is not listening to you, and he doesn't have your interests at heart," 'Tim, Private Investigator' says before the big reveal - "My name is Tim Gosar." The attack video concludes with Congressman Gosar's opponent himself, who, speaking directly into the camera, says "I'm Dr David Brill, and I approve this message." Gosar, who is a four-term congressman, has held his seat since 2011 and won 71% of the vote in 2016 in Arizona - which is America's most conservative congressional district. He is also an ally of President Donald Trump - supporting his idea of building a wall along the US-Mexico border and suggesting the Mexican army should be responsible for funding it.

Tim Gosar has been very vocal in his disdain for his brother's views. Credit: YouTube/Brill for Congress

This isn't the first time the Gosar siblings have condemned their brother's politics. In 2017, they accused him of anti-semitism in an open letter over comments Congressman Gosar made regarding billionaire George Soros, implying he was a Nazi sympathiser and accusing him of financing the Charlottesville white supremacist rally. "It is extremely upsetting to have to call you out on this, Paul, but you’ve forced our hand with your deceit and anti-semitic dog whistle," seven of Gosar's nine siblings wrote. He is also considered a controversial figure in the UK, dividing opinion earlier this year by speaking at a Tommy Robinson rally. "I object to the suppression of the truth. I think the injustice of not being able to bring light to the situation dissolves all equitable application of the rule of law. #FreeTommy," he wrote on Twitter.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.