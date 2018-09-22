It’s tapped – beer flows as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

The first keg has been tapped and the beer is flowing as the 185th Oktoberfest gets under way in Munich.

Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg on Saturday with two blows of a hammer and the cry of “O’zapt is” – “it’s tapped”.

As tradition demands, he handed the first mug to Bavarian governor Markus Soder, who declared that “the Oktoberfest is perhaps Bavaria’s biggest and best visiting card in the world”.