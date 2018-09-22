Meghan describes ‘magical’ wedding day in new documentary

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken of her life as a royal describing it as an “exciting” time and looked back to the “magical day” of her wedding in a new documentary. Featured in Queen Of The World, a two-part ITV show on the Queen’s role as head of the Commonwealth, Meghan also revealed personal details about her gown and veil. Following the bride’s tradition of having something old, new, borrowed and blue on her wedding day, Meghan had a piece of a dress, worn on her first date with Harry, sewn into her gown as her “something blue”. And the duchess only saw her completed veil – embroidered with flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations – on the day she married, having trusted designer Clare Waight Keller.

A sketch by Clare Waight Keller for Meghan’s wedding dress and veil Credit: @KensingtonRoyal

Meghan makes her comments when she is reunited with her bridal outfit at Buckingham Palace as it is prepared for a new exhibition, and says: “It’s nice to see it again. It’s beautiful.” Waight Keller’s bridal gown was a simple, classic creation, while the five-metre long elaborate silk veil was the show-stopping feature. The duchess says: “It was important for me, especially now being a part of the Royal Family, to have all 53 of the Commonwealth countries incorporated, and I knew that it would be a fun surprise as well for my now husband, who didn’t know, and he was really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together. “And I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction, and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play, and the work that we’re going to continue to do within the Commonwealth countries.” Meghan and Harry will begin their first major Commonwealth tour in October travelling to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. Looking ahead to the trip the duchess says: “You know, it’s such an exciting time for us, especially with Harry’s role as Youth Ambassador for the Commonwealth and the travel that we intend to do, to do work specifically in all those different territories.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day Credit: Jane Barlow/PA