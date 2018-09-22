More wet, windy weather ahead but storm repeat 'unlikely'

Gusts of up to 60mph are expected to round off a wet and windy weekend, but conditions are not expected to be as severe as storms in recent days.

A yellow warning for wind and rain covers the far south-east of England on Sunday, bringing with it the potential for flooding and transport disruption.

Heavy rain – up to 30mm – is forecast for parts of southern and south-east England, followed by strong winds of up to 45mph inland and as high as 60mph along the coast.

But the fallout from storms Ali and Bronagh, which saw widespread disruption, including fallen trees and flooded, blocked roads, is unlikely to be repeated, the Met Office said.