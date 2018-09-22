Officer and driver in narrow miss as truck careers into car stopped after minor road accident in Texas

A minor road accident almost became far more serious after a truck lost control on a bend in the road.

Dashcam footage shows the near-miss after police officer Brandon Blair stopped to help a woman in Anna, Texas.

While he puts on his high-vis jacket and offers support to the driver, the truck careers round the corner and twists before ramming into the open door of the woman's car.

The officer is seen grabbing the woman a split second before the moment of impact.