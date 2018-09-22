Parents of Alfie Evans hope to set up foundation ‘to honour his name’

The parents of Alfie Evans hope to set up a foundation “to honour his name” and to continue “fighting for the value of life”. Alfie’s father Thomas Evans, watched by his partner Kate James, made the announcement as he was honoured at a forum in Rome organised by a small far-right Italian opposition party. Alfie, who suffered from a degenerative condition, died at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Hospital in April aged 23 months. His family had fought a long legal battle to try to prolong his treatment. Mr Evans was honoured by Italian politician Giorgia Meloni in recognition of “a priceless example in defence of the value of life”.

The political event was organised by the Brothers of Italy party, whose political roots come from a descendant of a neo-fascist party, the Italian news agency ANSA reported. Alfie’s parents had fought a lengthy legal battle to take him abroad for treatment, but were ultimately prevented from doing so by the courts. The youngster’s plight and the efforts of his parents to try to prolong his treatment attracted worldwide attention, with Pope Francis among those to voice support. In a speech in which he fought to hold back tears, Mr Evans spoke of his ongoing pride at being Alfie’s father, the arrival of a new son in August and his gratitude to an organisation called Steadfast which had backed the family campaign and helped make contact with the Pope. He also said the family were planning to take the case to the European Court of Justice when Alfie died.

