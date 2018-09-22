Peace campaigners stage rally at nuclear submarine base

Peace campaigners are to gather at the home of the UK’s nuclear deterrent for an international rally.

Demonstrators will walk from the peace camp at Faslane in Argyll and Bute to the gates of HMNB Clyde, where the country’s nuclear submarines are based.

Key figures from the disarmament movement are expected to attend the Nae Nukes Anywhere rally, including representatives from the US, Israel, Russia and Germany.