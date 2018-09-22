Rain in the south, brighter further north

Today:

A chilly day with blustery with blustery showers for northern Scotland. Cloud and rain, heavy at times, will quickly spread across many southern and central parts. Elsewhere it should stay generally bright.

Tonight:

Damp in the south with light rain/drizzle. Further showers for north and west Scotland. Heavier rain into Wales and southwest England later. Elsewhere clear spells mean rural frosts are possible.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: