Republicans and Kavanaugh accuser in stand-off over Senate testimony

The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman has rejected key concessions sought by US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser if she is to testify about her claim Mr Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Senator Chuck Grassley also threatened a Monday vote by his panel on Mr Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination without a quick agreement. Minutes before a 10pm deadline set by Mr Grassley, a lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford asked for another day to decide. Lawyer Debra Katz said the time limit’s “sole purpose is to bully Dr Ford and deprive her of the ability to make a considered decision that has life-altering implications for her and her family”.

The late-night brinkmanship left in question whether Ms Ford, a California psychology professor, would appear before the Republican-run committee and tell politicians about her allegation that an inebriated Mr Kavanaugh trapped her on a bed, muffled her cries and tried removing her clothes when both were teenagers in the 1980s. Mr Grassley turned down Ms Ford’s request that only senators, not lawyers, be allowed to ask questions. The committee’s 11 Republicans — all men — have been seeking an outside female lawyer to interrogate Ms Ford. He also rejected her proposal that she testify after Mr Kavanaugh. “We are unwilling to accommodate your unreasonable demands,” Mr Grassley said in a written statement.

Mr Grassley’s stance underscored a desire by President Donald Trump and Republican leaders to usher 53-year-old Mr Kavanaugh on to the high court by the October 1 start of its new session and before the November elections, when Democrats are mounting a robust drive to grab congressional control. Friday was the latest in a string of tumultuous days for Mr Kavanaugh, whose ascension to the Supreme Court seemed a sure bet until Ms Ford emerged last weekend and provided details of the alleged assault. Mr Kavanaugh, a District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals judge, has repeatedly denied the accusation.

