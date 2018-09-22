Researchers ‘closing in’ on solving HMS Endeavour mystery by finding Captain Cook’s famous ship

Video report by ITV News Reporter Grace Pascoe

Researchers believe they are close to identifying Captain James Cook’s HMS Endeavour among a group of wrecks off the US east coast. One of history’s most famous ships is thought to lie off Rhode Island with the remains of 12 other vessels scuttled during the American War of Independence. Marine archaeologists have been analysing the wrecks for 25 years and, after a long process of elimination, announced their latest findings on Friday. “This is the first time we’ve been really willing to say we think we’re closing in on having the Endeavour,” Kathy Abbass, director of the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, told a press conference.

The Royal Mail celebrated the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook setting sail aboard Endeavour with a set of stamps Credit: PA/Royal Mail

The team plan on taking measurements, testing timber samples from the wreck and excavating at the site to establish “how she’s built and what she’s built of”. Their results will then be compared with historical records in the hope of establishing Endeavour’s resting place once and for all. Dr Abbass said: “This is science. It’s not a documentary. It’s not something that will be over in 50 minutes. And we’ve got a lot more work to do.” HMS Endeavour is famed for carrying then-Lieutenant Cook on his first voyage of discovery to Australia 250 years ago. Initially a humble collier, the ship was acquired by the Navy in 1768. After a refit as a research ship she embarked in August of that year in search of the hypothesised continent of Terra Australis Incognita.

A full-scale replica of Captain Cook’s ship sails into Whitby. Credit: PA

In October 1769 she reached New Zealand and spent six months mapping the North Island’s coastline before Lt Cook went ashore and formally proclaimed British sovereignty in March 1770. The Endeavour then sailed for Terra Australis and arrived in what is now known as Botany Bay in New South Wales on April 29. After sailing along the continent’s east coast she came close to oblivion after running aground on the Great Barrier Reef, and HMS Endeavour and her crew set sail back for Britain, arriving back in Dover in July 1771. While Lt Cook returned a hero, HMS Endeavour slipped into relative obscurity and was refitted as a naval transport. She was renamed the Lord Sandwich after passing into commercial ownership, although the ship returned to naval service after the outbreak of the American War of Independence.

The possible site of HMS Endeavour seen in 3D image. Credit: Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project