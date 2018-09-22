Royal audience at premiere of composer Paul Mealor’s tribute to war dead

Renowned composer Paul Mealor said it was a great honour to have the Duchess of Cornwall attend the world premiere of his latest work, a tribute to the fallen of the First World War. Professor Mealor composed Requiem: The Souls Of The Righteous to mark the centenary of the end of the war, and will conduct the piece at New York’s Carnegie Hall on Remembrance Sunday. It was performed for the first time by the National Youth Choir of Scotland and Royal Scottish National Orchestra in Edinburgh on Saturday, where the duchess joined an audience at St Mary’s Cathedral. Camilla, known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, is chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, where Prof Mealor has taught since 2003.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The composer, whose work Ubi Caritas was performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said of the Requiem: “It’s a big piece and it’s a big subject. “How do you tackle war now, in the 21st century, how do you mark the centenary in a way that is not offensive, that doesn’t glorify war? “The librettist and I, we decided to write a piece that is in essence about peace, for both sides of the conflict, and about reconciliation and the sacrifice that people made so that we can all live in peace. “It’s a great honour that the Duchess of Rothesay has joined us for the premiere. She is a huge supporter of music and of the university, and always adds a wonderful light to events like this because she is always so very easy to talk to and very interested in what people are doing. “Of course, she’s disturbing her holiday to come and see it, which is a great honour for all of us.”

The duchess is chancellor of Aberdeen University, hosts of the concert Credit: Ian Rutherford/PA