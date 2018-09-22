Royal Irish receive their colours at Titanic Slipways in Belfast

Thousands have turned out at Titanic Slipways to watch the first public presentation of military colours in Northern Ireland to the Royal Irish Regiment. The Duke of York officially presented the 1st and 2nd battalions of the Royal Irish Regiment with their colours. Colours are presented to regiments every 25 years, and represent both their history and their future.

Sergeant Brian Collins of the Royal Irish Regiment Credit: Rebecca Black/PA

This is the first time the event has taken place in public in Northern Ireland. The new colours were consecrated by the Chaplain General to Her Majesty’s Land Forces, the Reverend David Coulter, before being presented and paraded through the ranks in Belfast during the ceremony. Brigadier Mike Murdoch, Deputy Colonel of the Royal Irish Regiment, said the event was a “tremendous honour”. He was parade commander on Saturday. “I think it is just fantastic that the home of the Titanic is where the home of this regiment come together, and today we are standing beside this slipway receiving our colours, in our home, the home of the Titanic, what a fantastic event,” he said.

