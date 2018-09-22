Sir Alex Ferguson enjoys hero's returns to Old Trafford for Manchester United match after emergency brain surgery

Sir Alex Ferguson was in intensive care for several days after emergency surgery in May. Credit: PA

Sir Alex Ferguson has returned to Old Trafford for his first Manchester United game since he suffered a brain haemorrhage in May. The club asked fans to be in their seats 15 minutes early ready to honour their former manager before the game kicked off against Wolves. Sir Alex had emergency surgery and was in intensive care for several days at Salford Royal Hospital.

Sir Alex said he was a 'bit nervous' about returning to Old Trafford. Credit: PA

He raised his arms as Old Trafford stood to honour his return. The crowd gave the 76-year-old an ovation after 27 minutes to honour his 27 years in charge at the club. Speaking to MUTV before his return, Sir Alex said he was a "bit nervous" about taking in his first game.

The cameras trained in on Fergie's return. Credit: PA

"It was a long time but it's great to be back," he said. "It's going to be quite emotional for me when the game starts. "It had to happen some time and I've been looking forward to it. It was important getting the right time and the right rest before coming to a game."

Sir Alex has a stand named in his honour as the club's most successful manager. Credit: PA

United fans had paid tribute to Sir Alex, British football's most successful club manager, in May after his emergency surgery.

Manchester United fans paid tribute to Sir Alex in May. Credit: PA

Perhaps surprisingly in the tribal world of football, fans from across the city also sent messages of support to Fergie.

Manchester City fans sent a message to Sir Alex as the club celebrated winning the Premier League. Credit: PA

While the supporters of his former club Aberdeen also wished him a speedy recovery.