‘Solidly supported’ strike in train guards dispute leaves services disrupted

A fresh strike in the train guards dispute was being “solidly supported” on Saturday, causing more disruption to services.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on Arriva Rail North (Northern) walked out for 24 hours, with further stoppages planned in the coming weeks.

Only a third of services were running because of the strike, which went ahead after the collapse of talks earlier this week

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT members are standing solid, determined and united again this morning on Northern Rail in the continuing fight for safety, security and access on our trains and are angry and frustrated that the company collapsed this week’s Acas talks rather than work out a deal.

“‎This is the 28th day of strike action in the Northern Rail dispute and our members remain absolutely resolute in the campaign for a safe, secure and accessible railway for all.

“It is scandalous that while other train operators have been prepared to engage seriously with RMT on the crucial issue of a guaranteed second safety-critical member of staff on their services, ARN have treated us with contempt and made a mockery of the talks process.

“It’s about time that German-owned ARN, part of the giant state Deutsche Bahn outfit, stopped treating their frontline, safety critical staff like dirt and started talking seriously and positively with the union on the issue of the guard guarantee.