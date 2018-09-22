Survivor found inside capsized Tanzanian ferry two days after disaster on Lake Victoria as coffins arrive for victims

A survivor has been found inside a capsized Tanzanian ferry two days after the disaster on Lake Victoria, an official said Saturday, while coffins arrived for at least 167 victims and counting.

An engineer was found near the engine of the upturned vessel, Mwanza regional commissioner John Mongella told reporters.

The survivor’s condition was not immediately clear.

Search efforts continued around the ferry’s exposed underside as families of victims prepared to claim the dead.