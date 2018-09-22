Survivor found on capsized Tanzania ferry as death toll hits 200

A man has been found alive inside a capsized Tanzanian ferry two days after the disaster on Lake Victoria, while the official death toll rose above 200.

The engineer was found near the engine of the upturned vessel, Mwanza regional commissioner John Mongella said. He is understood to have shut himself inside the engine room when the vessel turned over.

But despite that rescue, officials said search efforts on the ferry are now ending so work can focus on identifying the 209 bodies found so far. Families of victims have gathered at the scene to claim the dead.