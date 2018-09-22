The life and work of Chas and Dave singer Chas Hodges

Musician Chas Hodges was best known as one half of the cockney rock duo Chas and Dave. Hodges and Dave Peacock rose to fame in the English pop-rock band, known for their witty lyrics about living in London, in the 1970s. They had a string of hits, including Rabbit, Snooker Loopy and Ain’t No Pleasing You. Charles Nicholas “Chas” Hodges was born in Edmonton, Middlesex, in December 1943. He was a singer, pianist and also played the guitar, bass and banjo.

Chas and Dave with the Duchess of Cornwall during the Royal Variety Performance in 2013 Credit: Arthur Edwards/PA

Before founding Chas and Dave with Peacock and drummer Mick Burt, Hodges worked as a session musician and played for a wide range of artists. The band’s debut album One Fing ‘n’ Anuvver was released in 1975 to critical acclaim. They featured on adverts for Courage beer and Heinz Baked Beans and also collaborated with Tottenham Hotspur FC on their FA cup final songs. Hodges published a book called Chas & Dave: All About Us in 2008. Peacock retired from the group in 2009 after his wife Sue died from lung cancer, but the band reunited two years later and continued to tour. They performed at the Royal Variety Performance for the first time in 2013 and a sell-out headline show at the Royal Albert Hall the following year.

Chas and Dave pictured on board HMS Belfast to celebrate their debut recording album One Fing ‘n’ Anuvver in 1975 Credit: PA