Trump promises to rid Justice Department of ‘lingering stench’

US President Donald Trump has issued an ominous warning about the Justice Department and the FBI, promising further firings to get rid of a “lingering stench” following reports that deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein discussed secretly recording him.

Trump, speaking at a rally in Missouri on Friday, did not explicitly mention the Rosenstein furore, which was first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by The Associated Press.

But Trump lashed out against what he sees as anti-Trump bias in the Justice Department, touting the firings he has orchestrated, unnerving many in federal law enforcement and sparking fears about the future of the special counsel’s Russia probe, which Rosenstein oversees.

“You’ve seen what happened in the FBI and the Department of Justice. The bad ones, they’re all gone. They’re all gone,” Trump said.

“But there is a lingering stench and we’re going to get rid of that, too.”