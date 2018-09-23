Australia strawberry needle crisis spreads to New Zealand

The widespread concern over needles found in tampered boxes of strawberries across Australia has spread to New Zealand.

The Countdown supermarket chain in New Zealand said it has taken a brand of Australian strawberries off its shelves after needles were found at one of its stores.

"Needles were found in a punnet of strawberries sourced from Western Australia, which was bought in a Countdown supermarket in Auckland," the company announced on Sunday.

"As an extra precaution and following similar advice from public health authorities in Australia, customers should cut up any Australian strawberries before eating them."

Australian police have already issued a public health warning after needles were discovered in strawberries across all six of the country's states.