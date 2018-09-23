Barclays expands EU operations ahead of Brexit

Barclays is beefing up its corporate banking operations in key EU countries ahead of Brexit as the lender looks for ways to serve clients in Europe.

The British bank has launched a digital corporate banking platform to support “multi-country banking” in Portugal, Spain, France and Ireland.

Germany is also set to join the platform later this year alongside other countries.

While Brexit was not mentioned as a reason for its roll out and expansion, Barclays said that the platform is aimed at clients domiciled in Europe and at “global clients with a presence in Europe”.

The bank said that it will give clients the “flexibility to structure their banking activity in the way that best suits them, from a location of their choice, and simplifies significantly Barclays’ offering on the continent”.

Barclays added that clients will benefit from a simple, easy to manage corporate banking service, which “complements” its investment banking and Barclaycard operations.