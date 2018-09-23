Breast cancer patients need better mental health support, charities say

Breast cancer patients should be given better mental health support, charities have said. More than eight in 10 (84%) women diagnosed with the disease in England were not warned about the possible long-term emotional impact it will have, according to a survey by Breast Cancer Care. A third (33%) revealed they experienced anxiety for the first time in their lives after diagnosis and treatment. Breast Cancer Care and charity Mind are calling for all women with the disease to be told about the risk of developing depression and other mental health problems, and to be offered support when they need it.

Lauren Faye experienced social isolation after her treatment Credit: Breast Cancer Care/ PA

The survey involved 2,862 women in England with primary breast cancer who had finished hospital treatment. Almost half (45%) continuously fear that their cancer may return, while one fifth (19%) said they experienced social isolation after treatment ended. Lauren Faye, 28, from Bristol, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2016, said she has struggled with social isolation and anxiety since her treatment. The impact the cancer could have on her mental health was not mentioned by her healthcare team, she said. She added: “My last hospital appointment felt like a huge anti-climax. I’d been so caught up in the whirlwind of treatment, I didn’t anticipate how hard moving forward would be. “I felt isolated from my friends as I had no energy to go out with them, and I had to watch from the sidelines as they all got on with their careers, relationships and lives.”

